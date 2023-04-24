Crash in Stearns County leaves man with minor injuries

A crash in Paynesville Township on Friday night left one man with minor injuries after his car rolled into a ditch and struck a fence.

Stearns County deputies responded to the scene north of Highway 55 at 283rd Avenue at around 10:35 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officials were able to determine that a 19-year-old from Paynesville was driving his Ford F-150 up the curve of a roadway when he lost control of the truck, causing it to roll into a ditch and hit a fence.

The man was checked for injuries on the scene and declined transport to the hospital.