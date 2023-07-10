Crash damages Uptown Theater in Minneapolis

The recently renovated Uptown Theater in Minneapolis was damaged over the weekend after a crash resulted in a vehicle hitting the building.

Minneapolis police say it happened at around 7:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe a westbound vehicle collided with a southbound vehicle at the intersection of Hennepin and Lagoon Avenues.

The impact from the crash sent one of the vehicles into the Uptown Theater building, causing some exterior damage.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

It comes after the theater underwent renovations and reopened just last month as a music venue. The good news is the damage appears to be relatively minor.