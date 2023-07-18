Crash closes stretch of I-694 in Oakdale

A crash Tuesday afternoon is expected to shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 694 for several hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The crash happened between the exits for 34th Street North and Stillwater Boulevard. Traffic cameras in the area appear to show multiple tow trucks working to right a truck that flipped on its side.

MnDOT estimated it would take four hours to get the road open again. In the meantime, all southbound traffic is being rerouted onto the 34th Street exit.

