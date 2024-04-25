Crash temporarily closes lanes on I-94 in Hudson

A crash temporarily closed multiple lanes on Interstate 94 Thursday morning right along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

Multiple emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding a school bus along the highway, although it’s unclear if a bus was involved in the crash.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management camera showed cones were put in place to limit traffic down to one lane as first responders worked at the scene while the bus was on the on-ramp to I-94 from Wisconsin Highway 35. Wisconsin 511 said authorities closed the right two lanes of the highway at around 10:45 a.m. However, all lanes have since reopened.

At one point, there were two school buses at the scene but one drove away.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates.