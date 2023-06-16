Crash closes Highway 212 near Norwood Young America

A crash involving an overturned semi has Highway 212 shut down in Carver County.

According to MnDOT, both directions of the highway are closed. The closures are between MN 5 near Norwood Young America and County Road 51, which is about three miles west of Cologne.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash, which happened just after 1 p.m., involved a Chevrolet SUV and a semi-truck carrying 1,700 gallons of corrosive chemicals. It’s unclear how many people were involved in the crash at this time.

The highway will remain closed while emergency officials clean up the scene.