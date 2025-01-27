Crash between light rail, vehicle causes train to derail; driver brought to hospital

A crash between a vehicle and a Green Line train sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.

According to Metro Transit, police responded to the crash at the intersection of University Avenue and Lexington Parkway around 7 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle made an illegal left turn in front of the train. The driver was brought to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The light rail went off of the tracks due to the crash and service was restored around 9:30 p.m. In the meantime, buses replaced the Green Line between Western and Snelling Avenue stations.