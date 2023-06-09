Crane breaks through roof of retirement home, no injuries reported

A retirement community home in Apple Valley was evacuated on Friday after a crane tipped over and broke through the roof.

The Apple Valley Police Chief confirmed that all residents of the Summerhill residence have been evacuated and there are no injuries.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw fire crews beginning to move the crane after all the residents were evacuated.

Ebenezer, which manages the Summerhill facility, provided the following statement:

“During a construction project, the roof at Summerhill Apple Valley was significantly damaged. We are grateful that no one was hurt and to our staff who moved quickly to evacuate all residents. The proper authorities are assessing damage to determine the extent of the damage and the integrity of the building. All residents are safe and there are plans in motion to find temporary housing for displaced residents, if needed.”