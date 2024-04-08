Crafts Direct announces permanent closure

Arts and crafts lovers in central Minnesota will have one less business to visit for their materials.

Crafts Direct, a staple in the St. Cloud area for more than three decades, is closing its doors, much to the disappointment of its customers, who have shared a social media post announcing the closure thousands of times.

Owners of the Waite Park business say due to the “current financial climate and shifts in retail shopping,” they have decided to permanently close.

The store began as Ben Franklin Crafts before evolving into Crafts Direct.

Store owners say after being closed Monday through Wednesday of this week, a liquidation sale with “significantly discounted” items will begin Thursday. In addition to merchandise going on sale, office equipment and fixtures will also be available for purchase.

The owners thanked customers and employees for their support over the years.