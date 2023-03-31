Craft Beer Festival returns to Twin Cities Saturday

Head on down to the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday for the Craft Beer Festival.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes limited-release beers, world-class breweries, live music, and more.

Vendors from Lupulin Brewing, Modest Brewing Company, Blackstack Brewing, Insight Brewing, Sociable Cider Werks, and many more will be in attendance. The complete pour list is available online.

Rough House, a class rock variety band, is returning to the festival this year to perform. They will be performing everything from AC/DC to Led Zeppelin.

Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the door. To buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

Tickets are $49.99 per person. Early-entry tickets are available for a slightly higher cost.