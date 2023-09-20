Country singer Kane Brown to perform in Minneapolis next spring

Kane Brown, a five-time AMA award-winner, is coming to Minneapolis in 2024 for his In The Air Tour.

On Friday, April 19, Brown is set to perform at the Target Center at 7 p.m. for his 29-city tour, according to a press release from Target Center.

Fans can register for Brown’s pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. on Brown’s website. Tickets for the In The Air Tour will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

Visit Kane Brown’s website for a full list of tour dates and ticket on-sale information.