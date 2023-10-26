Country singer Chris Stapleton announces tour stop in Minneapolis

Grammy Award-winner Chris Stapleton is coming to Minneapolis to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The 15-time CMA Award recipient is set to perform on April 6, 2024, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Marcus King, according to a release from Live Nation.

Stapleton announced he will release his new album, “Higher,” on Nov. 10 on Mercury Nashville. He has already unveiled three tracks from the album: “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You,” and

“White Horse.”

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, Nov 3. at 10 a.m. through Stapleton’s website.