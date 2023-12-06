Cougar struck by vehicle, killed in Minneapolis

A cougar was hit by a car and killed in Golden Valley on Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol said a vehicle was heading west on Interstate 394 near Theodore Wirth Parkway at 2:15 a.m. when it struck a cougar, swerved and hit a concrete barrier.

The cougar was killed on impact. The driver, a 53-year-old man, was uninjured, officials say.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they have possession of the cougar while the investigation unfolds.

This comes just a day after officials in Minneapolis issued a warning to residents about a cougar spotted in the Lowry Hill neighborhood.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, along with the DNR, warned that the large cat may be living or moving around the 1700 block of Logan Avenue South.

It is not known if the incidents involve the same cat. More information on cougars in Minnesota can be found online.