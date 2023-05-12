Cottonwood County farmer pleads guilty in $19 million grain fraud scheme

A farmer in Cottonwood County has pleaded guilty to an organic grain fraud scheme that totaled over $19 million.

James Clayton Wolf, 65, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud earlier today, according to the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, between 2013 and 2021, Wolf, a certified organic farmer, purchased conventional, non-GMO grains and resold them labeled as organic.

Wolf collected profits of more than $19.6 million, which he used to buy real estate, investments, vehicles, and farm equipment. As stated in court records, Wolf will forfeit all the money from the fraud.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.