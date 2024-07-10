Cottage Grove crash leaves Hastings woman dead, man injured

Authorities say a woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash early Tuesday afternoon in Cottage Grove.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers were called to the intersection of Highway 95 and southbound Highway 61 around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 87-year-old Hazel Mitchell Johnson of Hastings, had turned left from northbound Highway 61 onto Highway 95. The incident report says at the time of the crash, the left turn arrow for Johnson was red.

While turning, the report goes on to say a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old man who is also from Hastings, had a green light. The truck went through the intersection and hit the Camaro.

The report adds road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, and Johnson wasn’t wearing her seatbelt.