Cottage Grove crash leaves at least 1 dead

Authorities say at least one person is dead following a crash during the overnight hours early Wednesday morning in Cottage Grove.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was heading north on Highway 61 when the driver lost control just after midnight near Manning Avenue.

Then, the vehicle crashed into the median.

The report says the vehicle’s driver, a 35-year-old St. Paul man, wasn’t injured.

As of this publishing, no details about his passenger, identified as a woman from El Salvador, have been released. Additional details about her are expected to be released around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Road conditions were listed as being dry at the time of the crash, which caused the northbound lanes of Highway 61 between Highway 95 and Kimbro Avenue South to be closed for several hours.