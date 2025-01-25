Corey Koskie becomes 41st member elected to Twins Hall of Fame

One of the best third basemen in Minnesota Twins history has been elected to the team’s Hall of Fame.

It was announced Friday that Corey Koskie will become the 41st member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he is inducted at Target Field on Aug. 17 in a game against the Detroit Tigers.

“For more than two decades, Corey Koskie’s presence and impact have been felt across Twins Territory, embodying what it means to be a Minnesota Twin through his leadership and community stewardship,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “Corey was a clubhouse leader, a critical offensive catalyst and one of the best defensive third basemen in club history on several of the most important Minnesota Twins teams of the last 25 years. Post-career, he became a community leader, an annual presence in support of the Twins Community Fund and occasionally joined his family on local town ball fields.”

Koskie was selected by the Twins in the 26th round of the 1994 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 1998.

During the 2001 season, Koskie had a .276 batting average, 155 hits, 37 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 103 RBI and 100 runs, which garnered him votes for American League MVP. He proved to be a key player in the Twins American League Central Division winning seasons from 2002-04.

Throughout his seven seasons in Minnesota, Koskie hit .280 with 180 doubles, 13 triples, 101 home runs, 437 RBI, 66 stolen bases, 385 walks, 438 runs scored and had an .836 OPS. Koskie also ranks first on the Twins’ all-time position player list in defensive runs above average (36.6) and fWAR (23.2).

Koskie then spent one season on the Toronto Blue Jays in 2005 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2006 before retiring.

More details on the Twins Hall of Fame weekend are expected to be revealed at a later date.

