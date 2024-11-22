Cooper High School student arrested with gun at school

A Cooper High School student was arrested Friday after officers found a gun in their backpack at school.

A letter to the student’s families said that school staff received information that a student might be carrying a gun. With help from school resources officers, the student was stopped when they came into the building, and a gun was found in their possession.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

“I am grateful that a member of our community came forward with the information, and that as a result nobody was hurt. However, this doesn’t diminish the anxiety this news may bring to our students, their families and our staff…” wrote Shaunece Smith, principal of Cooper High School. “I’m sorry for any anxiety this may have caused you and your student. We work to create an environment in which all students feel welcome and safe.” If your student wishes to talk about what happened, our Care and Support staff members are always available.”