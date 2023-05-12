Coon Rapids police chief resigns

Coon Rapids Chief of Police John Stahnke resigned at the beginning of the month, City Manager Matt Stemwedel confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Stahnke’s resignation is effective as of May 1. Bill Steiner has been named Acting Police Chief, Stemwedel said.

As previously reported, Stahnke was named Police Chief in June of 2022 after the previous chief retired.

He joined the Coon Rapids Police Department in 1993 and became a full-time police officer in 1995.

No decisions have been made about a process or timeline for making an official appointment for a police chief.

“The City is appreciative of John’s 30 years of service to the community and wishes him well,” Stemwedel said.