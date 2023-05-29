Cooling center locations open in Hennepin, Ramsey Counties as temperatures rise

As Memorial Day weekend wraps up, temperatures are forecasted to rise across the Twin Cities metro area.

Both Hennepin and Ramsey County have established cooling centers around the area.

CLICK HERE to see the Ramsey County map of cooling center locations.

CLICK HERE to see the Hennepin County map of cooling center locations.

Officials recommend checking beforehand to make sure locations are open for public use at the time needed.

Both Hennepin and Ramsey Counties are also sharing tips on how to stay safe during extreme heat.

According to KSTP Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow, “Heat kills many more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding and lightning. On average, extreme heat will kill 130 Americans per year. Here in Minnesota, we reach 90 degrees an average of 14 times per summer.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recommends drinking plenty of water and eating cool, easy-to-digest foods like fruit or salad. It also recommends not directing the flow of electric fans toward you if the room is hotter than 90 degrees because the blowing air is more likely to dehydrate people faster.

CLICK HERE for KSTP News tips on severe weather, including extreme heat.