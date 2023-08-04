Construction worker injured by barrels after Highway 36 crash

A construction worker is in the hospital after being injured during a crash in Oakdale on Thursday evening, officials say.

Troopers from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to Highway 36 shortly before 8 p.m. on a report of a crash in which a car hit a construction barrel and the barrel hit a worker, according to an initial report.

Officials said the worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Troopers are working to identify the car and driver involved in the crash as the car left the scene before law enforcement arrived.