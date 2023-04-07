Construction on I-494 from Edina to Richfield to start this year

Construction is set to begin this year on I-494 between East Bush Lake Road in Edina and 12th Avenue North in Richfield.

Crews will add E-ZPass lanes on I-494 from Highway 100 to I-35W in each direction and add a new ramp at the I-35W and I-494 interchange. These additions will help with the congestion currently on the interstate.

The bridges crossing over I-494 at Portland Avenue, Nicollet Avenue, and 12th Avenue will be replaced to accommodate future traffic levels and provide upgrades to the sidewalks and bike lanes.

A new bridge will be added at Chicago Avenue that crosses over I-494 to provide additional access for pedestrians over the interstate.

Access to I-494 from Nicollet and 12th Avenue will be restricted but full access will be created to I-494 from Portland Avenue.

This is the first construction project part of the I-494 Airport to Hwy 169 plan.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in fall 2026.