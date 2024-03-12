Construction for new food hall at Burnsville Center underway

Josh Skluzacek KSTP
This rendering shows the planned design for Ate Ate Ate Food Hall at Burnsville Center. (Courtesy photo)

Work is underway to bring a new food hall to Burnsville Center.

Ate Ate Ate Food Hall will feature nine food vendors, plus a bar and beer pull wall, event space and regular entertainment, according to a news release.

The more than 13,000-square-foot hall will be located in the redeveloped north extension of the mall.

The name is a play on the number eight, which is a lucky number in some Asian countries.

Management says the goal is to open the space later this spring.

