Construction for new food hall at Burnsville Center underway

Work is underway to bring a new food hall to Burnsville Center.

Ate Ate Ate Food Hall will feature nine food vendors, plus a bar and beer pull wall, event space and regular entertainment, according to a news release.

The more than 13,000-square-foot hall will be located in the redeveloped north extension of the mall.

The name is a play on the number eight, which is a lucky number in some Asian countries.

Management says the goal is to open the space later this spring.

