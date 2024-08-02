Construction begins on Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum

After years of planning and fundraising, construction is starting on the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum.

Heavy equipment is in place, ready to begin moving earth at Camp Ripley just outside Little Falls.

The 40,000 sq. ft. museum will tell the stories of Minnesota veterans dating back to the Civil War.

The state has provided $32 million, with the museum’s board of directors working to raise another $10 million for galleries and collections.

“This new facility is going to be so important for veterans, their families and the entire state of Minnesota, as we preserve veteran stories here at the new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum,” said Randall Dietrich, the museum’s executive director.

The museum will open in the summer of 2026.

Click here to help with fundraising and learn more about the new museum.