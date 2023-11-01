Compost your pumpkins in Brooklyn Park

The City of Brooklyn Park is offering a solution for what to do with pumpkins after Halloween this year.

If you don’t have a backyard compost bin, you can use the free drop-off container in Central Park across the street from Brooklyn Park’s Operations and Maintenance facility, according to a news release from Brooklyn Park.

Pumpkins can be dropped off between Wednesday, Nov. 1, and Monday, Nov. 6.

The pumpkins will be composted into soil used to make healthy landscapes in Brooklyn Park, the release added.