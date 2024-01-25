Complaint: Man shoots self at Como Park Elementary while tightening waistband

A man has been formally charged after accidentally shooting himself at a St. Paul school last week.

Lamont Jaytaris Gray, 30, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday in Ramsey County Court with one count of reckless use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, according to court documents.

On Jan. 18, St. Paul officers were called to Como Park Elementary School on a report of a man who accidentally shot himself inside the school’s gym, according to a criminal complaint.

Arriving officers found Gray outside of the building, who told law enforcement he was at the school for his daughter’s open house and parents’ night when the pistol he was carrying in his waistband fired after he tightened the waist while playing basketball with his daughter.

Gray said the bullet hit him in the leg and he left the building, according to the complaint. A 9mm Luger pistol was found on the defendant, who also had a hole in his pants and a bloody wound.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gray has a permit to carry, the complaint stated.

Witnesses at the school confirmed Gray’s version of events, adding that 40 to 50 people were in the gym at the time, the majority of whom were children. No one else was injured in the incident.

Records show Gray is due in court for a first appearance on Feb. 27.