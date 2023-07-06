Competition in Crow Wing County aims to update county website

Crow Wing County is hosting a website photo contest in hopes to update its website with a “fresh look.”

The county is encouraging anyone to submit outdoor photos of any season taken in Crow Wing County from 2020 or later, the county said.

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county. Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special,” said Website Administrator Brian Olson.

There are five categories to submit photos under: landmarks, landscape and cityscapes, nature and animals, parks, and people and activities. The overall winner will be awarded a $200 gift card, and the winner of each category will receive a $100 gift card.

