Como Zoo welcomes first Nyala calf

A baby calf in the antelope family is now calling The Como Park Zoo and Conservatory home.

Como Zoo welcomed a Nyala calf on Saturday, Jan. 6, as a part of a Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation.

The eight pound, female calf has yet to be named, but is in healthy condition and was standing within 35 minutes of birth. The calf’s mother, Stevie, and father, Stanley, are spending time together with their calf at the zoo, where visitors can view the new family.

The SSP is an off-site conservation program that pairs animal species with accredited zoos and aquariums. Nyalas’ biggest threats to survival in wildlife are poaching and habitat loss from human activity, according to Matt Reinartz, a spokesperson for Como Zoo.

Stanley and Stevie came to Como Zoo last year as a part of the program.

Reinartz added that Nyalas are spiral-horned antelope native to southern Africa. Nyala are also the most sexually dimorphic antelope, meaning the male and female animals look dramatically different. The males have horns and are almost twice the size of the females, who have stripes on their sides.

Stanley, the Nyala calf’s father, sits at Como Zoo

