Como Zoo welcomes baby Dall sheep on Easter

A Dall sheep at the Como Zoo added a fifth baby to her brood on Easter Sunday.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory introduced the baby Dall sheep on Friday. The baby is the fifth for the 5-year-old mother, Sunny, and 8-year-old dad, Sylvester.

Visitors will have the opportunity to name the baby during “ComoQuest,” a special event on May 4. For more information, CLICK HERE.

The baby and its parents are available to see every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dall sheep are known for their distinctive curved horns, according to Como Zoo. The males, or rams, typically have large, curled horns while the females, or ewes, usually have shorter, slimmer horns.

A zoo spokesperson said the horns grow as the sheep age, and their appearance is what sets them apart as they mature.