Como Zoo: 3-year-old Gray seal Stanley dies

Tuesday, the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory announced the death of its 3-year-old Gray seal Stanley.

According to the zoo, Stanley went into surgery for conjunctival grafts on his eyes. Although the surgery was successful, the surgical team noticed Stanley had gone into “a dive response,” which included a slowing of the heart rate.

“Despite all efforts, Stanley never woke up from surgery,” a statement from the zoo reads. “The team is heartbroken and Stanley will be greatly missed.”

Some sad news to share today. Stanley the Gray seal has passed away. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him and cared for him. More information on his passing here: https://t.co/jLWYIUQtCi — Como Zoo (@ComoZoo) November 8, 2022

KSTP’s complete Como Zoo coverage