Como High School volleyball coach arrested, charged in connection with alleged sexual relationship with student

A former volleyball coach at Como Park High School in St. Paul was arrested and charged this week after he was accused of being in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Keng Cha, 30, faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Paul officers responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct at Como Park High School on Thursday. Officers met with a 15-year-old who said that her volleyball coach, identified as Cha, had engaged her in sex on multiple occasions from Oct. 2022 through Sept. 2023.

The victim told police that Cha had gotten her phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her in the summer/early fall of 2022. After about a month of texting, Cha began asking the girl for sexual favors and nude photos, court documents say. The contact then progressed to having sex, according to prosecutors.

As officers were speaking with the victim, Cha began texting her, “Why haven’t you been coming to games?” and “Did you say anything to anyone about us?” The officers then learned that Cha was with the school’s athletic director, who was firing him from his position as a volleyball coach at the same time they were interviewing the victim.

Cha was arrested shortly after.

He opted to waive his legal rights and speak with police, court documents say. He admitted to being a volleyball coach at the high school and engaging in a sexual relationship with the teen.

St. Paul Public Schools declined to comment on the situation but noted that Cha’s last day of employment with the district was Thursday.