Community members stage protest outside Minneapolis Mayor Frey’s home

Sunday night, protesters camped outside of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s home in the northeast area of the city.

Tents were set up on East Hennepin Avenue.

Signs called for an end to clearing out homeless encampments in the city.

As previously reported earlier this month, a similar protest was staged outside of Minneapolis City Hall.

Just last week, Frey vetoed a city council measure which would have studied the impact of clearing encampments and police involvement in those sweeps. The city says there was a technical error in how it was written.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Frey’s office for comment on the overnight protest, as well as the group’s demands, and received the following statement: