Community fundraises for organization that helps abuse survivors, works to prevent abuse

CornerHouse cheers for children

Hundreds came together Thursday to help ensure that child abuse victims have the support they need.

Children’s Advocacy Center CornerHouse held a fundraiser at the Sutton House on Medicine Lake. The event was emceed by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Kevin Doran.

CornerHouse has helped children and families for 35 years and works to prevent abuse. It also plays a crucial role in prosecuting abusers by conducting forensic interviews with kids that help law enforcement.

CEO Cristy Shannon spoke with KSTP at the event. The interview can be viewed above.