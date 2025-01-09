Columbia Heights police seeking help finding missing teen

The Columbia Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old.

Christofer Jhoel Paredes Guanolema was last seen in October. He does not have a vehicle or cell phone.

According to police, Christofer made comments to extended family about possibly being in New York. However, his family is worried about him since they haven’t heard from him and don’t know who he would be staying with there.

Christofer weighs 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Christofer or have information on his whereabouts, call the police department at 763-427-1212.