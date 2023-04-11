Columbia Heights police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old Columbia Heights girl.

Columbia Heights police and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office say Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen was last seen leaving her home at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When she left, she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with black jean shorts, authorities say. She’s described as a Black teen, around 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says Andrews-Cohen is known to frequent North Commons Park in Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center.

Anyone with information that could help police find her is asked to call dispatchers at 911 or 763-427-1212.