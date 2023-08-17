Collision kills 2 in western Wisconsin

Two people died Thursday morning following a crash in western Wisconsin.

It happened at around 6:45 a.m. in the town of Apple River, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to Highway 8 near 114th Street and found that an eastbound Kia car had crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Dodge pickup.

The sheriff’s office says first responders provided aid, but both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. They haven’t yet been publicly identified.

The crash remains under investigation. There have now been eight traffic fatalities in the county this year.