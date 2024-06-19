Coliseum Building reopens after being badly damaged in 2020

Wednesday is Juneteenth, the day that marks the day slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were freed two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

The date is also a time for new beginnings — at least for one building. The historic Coliseum Building on East Lake Street was badly damaged in the unrest after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Now it’s set to reopen as part of the Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival, after years of redevelopment work.

