Cold weather rule protection starts next week, CenterPoint Energy reminds residents of resources

As winter approaches, CenterPoint Energy reminds residents of their rights under Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule, which prevents disconnection of natural gas services during the winter months.

The rule states that from Oct. 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, customers must set up a payment plan with their utility provider in order to prevent disconnection of their service.

For CenterPoint, this can be done by calling 800-245-2377 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the CenterPoint website, which also includes details on other assistance programs.

Residents can also take advantage of the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program to seek more aid in paying their bills. Applications for this program will be accepted starting on Oct. 1.

