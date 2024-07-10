Cocktails to soon be allowed at U of M sporting events

It’s official — cocktails will soon be allowed at sporting events at the University of Minnesota.

The resolution passed unanimously at Wednesday’s Board of Regents meeting.

The resolution gives the green light for hard liquor at Huntington Bank Stadium, Williams Arena, Maturi Pavilion and 3M Arena at Mariuci. Beer and wine are already allowed.

Cocktails will begin this fall in phases. Canned and batched cocktails will be sold in general concourses with bottle services for suites beginning during the 2025-26 school year.

The following year, vendors can sell drinks in the stands. However, the student section will not be included.