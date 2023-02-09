Coast Guard halts search for missing Lake Superior ice climber

The Coast Guard has halted its search for a 31-year-old man who fell from a Lake Superior cliff Tuesday while ice climbing with a friend.

According to Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate WDIO, the National Park Service Rangers and the Alger County Rescue 21 team coordinated an interagency response after receiving the report at around 5 p.m. Tuesday. An ice rescue team from Station Marquette and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Traverse connected with rescue efforts shortly after.

The ice rescue team was unable to land due to weather conditions. A helicopter searched late into the evening and early morning but was unable to locate the climber.

The Coast Guard urges those who ice climb to take proper precautions and dress for water temperatures, not air temperatures, as cold water significantly diminishes survival time.