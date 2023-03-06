Clearwater County investigating 2 deaths within 10 hours in Rice Lake Community

In less than 10 hours, Clearwater County, Minn. responders pronounced two people dead within the Rice Lake Community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The first call, which was about a man lying in the roadway, came in just before midnight Saturday.

First responders provided medical aid and took the unresponsive man to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said the man was 44 but did not immediately provide identification or a cause of death.

The second call, which was about an unresponsive 15-year-old boy in the Rice Lake Community, came in just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Responders took the same measures in an attempt to save the teen’s life, but he also died at the hospital.

At this time, authorities do not perceive any danger to the public.

They are also investigating the deaths as separate, without any connection. Anyone with information helpful to either case should call the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office at 218-694-6226.