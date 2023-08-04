Cleanup underway after train derails in Otter Tail County

Cleanup efforts are underway Friday after a train derailment earlier this week in Gorman Township.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of the derailment on the east side of U.S. Highway 10 near County Highway 60 at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt and the sheriff’s office says there aren’t any public safety or environmental concerns.

Authorities say the rail cars were designed to carry vehicles but were mostly empty when they derailed.

The railroad crossings at Highway 60 and 475th Street remain closed until cleanup is completed.

The sheriff’s office says BNSF is working on cleanup and investigating what caused the derailment.