Clay County crash leaves man dead

A 60-year-old man died after being involved in a crash in Moorhead Township Friday evening, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

A 69-year-old woman was driving an Audi A6 northbound on Highway 75 around 5:17 p.m. and Steven Jay Tetzlaff, of Wahpeton, ND, was driving southbound, according to authorities.

The two vehicles crashed at the highway’s intersection with 60th Avenue South.

Tetzlaff was not wearing a seatbelt, according to authorities. He was brought to Sanford Fargo, where he was pronounced deceased.