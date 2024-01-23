Clark Blizzwald, You’re Killin’ Me Squalls, Taylor Drift among finalists in MnDOT’s snowplow naming contest

Do you wanna name a snowplow?

Minnesotans who love winter and those who are frozen by the freezing temperatures and dread the snow alike can have a little fun and help name some Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) snowplows.

The department officially opened the voting period in its fourth annual “Name a Snowplow” contest on Tuesday after narrowing the list of more than 8,000 submissions to the top 50 finalists, which includes names like “A Little Salty,” “Because I Said Snow!” and “I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered.”

Voting will remain open through Sunday, Jan. 28, and Minnesotans can pick up to eight of their favorite names in the contest. MnDOT will announce the eight winning names in the final days of the month.

Winners from previous years include “Plowy McPlowFace,” “Betty Whiteout” and “Blader Tot Hotdish.”

To see the list of finalists and winners from past years, click here, or vote now!