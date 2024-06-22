City of St. Paul closing several roads in anticipation of street flooding

The City of St. Paul is bracing for the Mississippi River to continue rising in the heart of downtown by closing several roads this weekend.

Starting Sunday at 6 p.m., the city is shutting down a 3-mile stretch of Shepard Road and Warner Road between Eagle Parkway and Highway 61 to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

As part of the closure, Second Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Sibley Street will be closed, and Sibley Street and Jackson Street between Kellogg Boulevard and Second Street will be closed to through traffic.

The city adds that those one-way street segments that connect to Shepard Road will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic open only to access the buildings.

Two other roads have already been closed in the area: Water Street from the Yacht Club to the St. Paul Marina and Fourth Street from Willis Street to Commercial Street.