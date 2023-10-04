City of Minnetonka creates website for missing, found animal reports

The City of Minnetonka has unveiled a new website to help citizens find their lost pets and let neighbors know when they find animals.

The site includes a list of animals that have been reported lost or found to the Minnetonka Police Department. The list is maintained for a minimum of five days from the date of entry, according to the city.

The site includes a tab for lost and found animals and a tab for impounded animals.

To report an animal missing or found, CLICK HERE.