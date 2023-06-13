City of Crystal to repair pool leaking 18,000 gallons of water a day

The pool at the Crystal Cove Aquatic Center is set to be repaired due to 18,000 gallons of water leaking per day.

According to the city of Crystal, the project for the pool repairs is scheduled for 2024 and will not affect 2023 operations. The city said it is in the process of selecting a consultant for the project to help develop the final design.

While two-thirds of the pool was rebuilt in 2005, the main pool structure is more than 50 years old and has been identified as the source of the leaking.

The oldest section of the pool goes from the staircase in the middle to the deep end. It also includes the swim lanes and diving board areas.

The city stated that as consultants are hired, other maintenance issues will be addressed in the next couple of years.

The budget for this project includes $2.35 million from the state and $3 million from the city.