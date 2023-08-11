City of Crystal asking residents to conserve water during drought

The City of Crystal is asking residents to use water wisely after the Mississippi Headwaters Watershed recently entered a drought phase.

Minneapolis sources its water from the Mississippi River and the Joint Water Commission (JWC) buys it for a number of cities, including Crystal, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The JWC is not planning on instituting watering restrictions but is instead encouraging residents to conserve water by watering during the coolest parts of the day and only watering as needed, prioritizing tree watering, mulching trees and plants, leaving grass clippings in place, letting grass grow longer, checking for leaks in hoses and sprinklers, and investing in a rain barrel.

The City of Crystal says it will continue to watch drought conditions and share relevant information as necessary.