Citing weather conditions, Baker National Golf Course reopens for 1 week

The courses and range at Baker National Golf Course in Medina are briefly reopening on Wednesday.

Due to pleasant weather conditions persisting, officials at the golf course decided to keep the greens open through the next week, pending inclement weather, said Tom Knisely, media relations specialist for Baker National Golf Course. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

Both courses are walking only, and a limited number of concessions will be available, Knisely said.

To book your tee time, CLICK HERE.

Chris Reece will have more on the reopening during Wednesday’s evening newscasts.