Citing rainy forecast, Buck Hill closed Thursday to protect snowpack
Due to the forecast, leaders at Buck Hill say they will be closed Thursday in order to protect the snowpack on its runs, but plan to reopen on Friday.
A post made on the ski and snowboard hill’s page announced the closure, with officials adding Buck ’54 Bar & Grill will be open Thursday during normal hours.
The resort plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Friday.
Thursday’s forecast calls for more record-breaking high temperatures, as well as occasional rain showers and potential thunderstorms. However, cooler air will move in Thursday night and Friday, and precipitations will turn into a wintry mix.
