Citing funding, Cowles Center announces spring season will end early

A downtown Minneapolis theater will go dark this spring.

The Cowles Center for Dance and the Performing Arts says it will be ending its programming at the Goodale Theater, located on the corner of Hennepin Avenue and North 6th Street.

The Center cites recent financial challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to lower ticket sales and less funding. In addition, its largest donor and administrative partner, Artspace, isn’t able to provide the support it has historically given.

According to the center, there was “tremendous private fundraising efforts” to preserve the season through March.

Performances will continue as scheduled through March 31. However, three productions scheduled for April and May will be affected by the cancellations.

If you bought tickets for performances that have been canceled or altered, you’ll be contacted by The Cowles Center.

The theater was physically moved from Block E to its current location in Feb. of 1999.